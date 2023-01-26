ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore, Tiruppur residents urged to avail online portal service for patta transfer

January 26, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE / TIRUPPUR

Aimed at easing the transfer and accessibility of land patta or chitta, the State’s Survey and Settlement Department launched an online portal in September last year.

N. Sai Charan,R. Aishwaryaa

Residents of Coimbatore and Tiruppur have been urged to make use of the recently-launched online portal for the transfer of land patta or chitta.

Aimed at easing the transfer and accessibility of land patta or chitta, the State’s Survey and Settlement Department launched an online portal in September last year. Applicants will no longer have to be physically present at the offices or petition the local administration regarding this, according to a press release.

Citizens and property developers can submit requests on https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/ and if the plot subdivisions match the approved map, the application will immediately be approved, the release read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The status of the application can be viewed online and the status will also be notified to the applicant’s registered mobile number via a text message.

After approval, applicants can view and download documents — a copy of the transfer order, patta details, and e-registration — for free through https://eservices.tn.gov.in/, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US