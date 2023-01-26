HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Coimbatore, Tiruppur residents urged to avail online portal service for patta transfer

Aimed at easing the transfer and accessibility of land patta or chitta, the State’s Survey and Settlement Department launched an online portal in September last year.

January 26, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE / TIRUPPUR

N. Sai Charan,R. Aishwaryaa

Residents of Coimbatore and Tiruppur have been urged to make use of the recently-launched online portal for the transfer of land patta or chitta.

Aimed at easing the transfer and accessibility of land patta or chitta, the State’s Survey and Settlement Department launched an online portal in September last year. Applicants will no longer have to be physically present at the offices or petition the local administration regarding this, according to a press release.

Citizens and property developers can submit requests on https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/ and if the plot subdivisions match the approved map, the application will immediately be approved, the release read.

The status of the application can be viewed online and the status will also be notified to the applicant’s registered mobile number via a text message.

After approval, applicants can view and download documents — a copy of the transfer order, patta details, and e-registration — for free through https://eservices.tn.gov.in/, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.