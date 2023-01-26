Coimbatore, Tiruppur residents urged to avail online portal service for patta transfer

January 26, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE / TIRUPPUR

Residents of Coimbatore and Tiruppur have been urged to make use of the recently-launched online portal for the transfer of land patta or chitta.

Aimed at easing the transfer and accessibility of land patta or chitta, the State’s Survey and Settlement Department launched an online portal in September last year. Applicants will no longer have to be physically present at the offices or petition the local administration regarding this, according to a press release.

Citizens and property developers can submit requests on https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/ and if the plot subdivisions match the approved map, the application will immediately be approved, the release read.

The status of the application can be viewed online and the status will also be notified to the applicant’s registered mobile number via a text message.

After approval, applicants can view and download documents — a copy of the transfer order, patta details, and e-registration — for free through https://eservices.tn.gov.in/, the release said.