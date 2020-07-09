Coimbatore, Tiruppur record one COVID-19 death each

A 67-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, died on Wednesday.

Health Department officials said the deceased hailed from 24 Veerapandi Pirivu and he was admitted to the hospital on July 2.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin of the department, the man was suffering from Type II diabetes for the last 18 years. His condition deteriorated late on Tuesday and he died around 3 a.m.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths notified by the Health Department increased to six in the district.

Meanwhile, 55 persons tested positive in the Coimbatore district on Thursday. Of these, eight were from Mudalipalayam near Annur, 13 from a poultry feed mill at Pollachi, 10 from an electrical shop at Marakadai in Coimbatore city, and four each from Palamalai road and Perur Chettipalayam.

Two women from Othakalandapam and Podanur, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the ESI Hospital, gave birth to their babies on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported its third COVID-19 death and 26 new cases, taking its overall cases tally beyond the 250-mark.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan announced on Twitter that a 68-year-old man from Kolathupalayam Town Panchayat in Dharapuram block, who was COVID-19 positive and was admitted at Dharapuram Government Hospital on Monday, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. The first two deaths were reported on June 24 and July 5 respectively.

The new positive cases included a six-year-old girl from Kangeyam block, Health Department sources said. Apart from her, six women and 19 men tested positive. From Tiruppur Corporation limits, the new cases included an 81-year-old man from Lakshmi Nagar in Tiruppur Corporation limits, two men aged 55 years and 29 and three women aged 26, 27, and 55 from Velampalayam. Four men from Kuppandandampalayam in Avinashi, aged 22, 19, 21, and 33, also tested positive, sources said.

A total of 792 swab samples were lifted on Wednesday as part of the contact tracing process. Tasmac outlet no. 1994 in Tiruppur Corporation limits was closed after one of its employees tested positive.

Prior to this, instances of the highest single-day increase of 35 cases was on April 12 and 28 cases on April 18. The reported number of cases was on the upswing for the past few days, with 17 cases on Tuesday and 16 on Monday.

Sources said the results of pending samples were released on Wednesday, which caused the number to go up by around 10 cases. With over 60 containment zones set up across Tiruppur district, stricter measures were being ensured by the district administration.

Salem reported 68 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally so far to 1,409.

Officials said 64 of the new cases were indigenous. Currently, 827 persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals and, so far, six deaths were reported.

In Namakkal, 12 persons test positive taking the district’s tally to 130. Nine of the new cases were indigenous. Currently, 38 persons are undergoing treatment.

Ten new cases were reported in Erode. Officials said that eight cases were reported in corporation limits while Gobichettipalayam and Kavindapadi, reported one case each. Currently, 206 persons were undergoing treatment while the district had, so far reported 296 cases. Ten persons tested positive in the Nilgiris. With the latest infections, the total number of cases stands at 160.

Two of the 10 who tested positive are contacts of a person associated with an infected cluster in Yellanalli, while the others are believed to have contracted the infection from other districts they travelled to.