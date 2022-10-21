Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts to see moderate to light rainfall till October 25

Coimbatore district will witness light to moderate rainfall till October 25, according to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s (TNAU) prediction, on Friday.

The district recorded an average of 26mm rainfall between October 20 and 21, according to India Meteorological Department’s local weather report.

According to the TNAU website, the district will see an average rainfall of 27 mm on October 22, 14mm on October 23, 11mm on October 24 and 19mm on October 25.

Anaimalai will see the maximum rainfall in the district with 145 mm total rainfall between October 22 and 25, and Annur and Madukkarai will see the least with over 40mm each in the same period.

The minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C and the maximum would be 31°C to 32°C from October 22 to 27, across Coimbatore district.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district will also experience moderate rainfall, according to the university. The district will see 28mm rainfall on October 22, 7mm on October 23, 8mm on October 24 and 33mm on October 25.

Madathukulam will see the maximum amount of rain from October 22 to 25 — 183 mm total.

Dharapuram will see over 130mm total rain and Tiruppur city will record 92mm, between October 22-25, according to data.

Meanwhile, Kangeyam will see the lowest with 28mm total rainfall between October 22 and 25, followed by Vallakoil with 31mm during the same period.

The Tiruppur district will see a minimum temperature of 22-23°C and a maximum of 29-31°C on these days.