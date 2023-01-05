Coimbatore, Tiruppur Collectors release final electoral rolls

January 05, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran released the final electoral roll in the presence of members of various political parties at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The Collector released the total number of voters recorded in the 10 constituencies in the district — Mettupalayam, Sulur, Goundampalayam, Coimbatore North, Goundampalayam, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Coimbatore South, Kinathukkadavu, Pollachi and Valparai.

According to the data from the district administration, there are 14,98,721 male voters, 15,51,421 female and 558 transpersons — a total of 30,50,700 voters in the district as of January 5, 2023.

Mr. Sameeran said that 23,160 voters were removed from the list — 5,926 dead, 16,177 shifted residency and 1,057 voter details that were repeated.

The Collector said there are 18,426 voters aged between 18-19 years in the district. As per official data there are 3,67,086 aged between 60-69 years, 1,92,413 between 70-79 and 71,926 above 80 years in the district.

Further changes such as addition, deletion and correction of names in the voters’ list will be carried out at all Electoral Registration Office and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer offices and online through www.nvsp.in or Voters’ Helpline app, the district administration said in a release.

TIRUPPUR

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth released the special summary revision of the final electoral roll for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

As per the roll, the total number of female voters is 11,81,843, 11,43,309 male voters and 334 others in the district. There are 2,513 polling stations.

The total number of voters in Tiruppur district with eight Assembly constituencies, such as Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Avinashi, Palladam, Kangayam, Dharapuram, Madathukulam, and Udumalpet, stands at 23,26,486.

A release from the district administration said 35,614 persons are newly enrolled, and 28,347 entries removed from the draft released on November 9, 2022.