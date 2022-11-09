Coimbatore, Tiruppur Collectors release constituency-wise draft voters’ list

The draft voters’ list for Coimbatore district which was released on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore district has over 30 lakh voters, according to the draft electoral roll released here on Wednesday.

As per the draft, Coimbatore district has a total of 30,14,972 voters — 14,82,079 males, 15,32,354 females and 539 under the ‘third gender’ category.

A total of 1,48,333 voters were deleted from the draft electoral roll in the district — 15,600 passed away, 32,733 shifted from the district and one lakh with multiple registrations., said Collector G.S. Sameeran.

The Collector released the draft voter list for 10 Assembly constituencies in the presence of Assistant Collector (Training) Soumya Anand, Collector Assistant (Election) Sivakumar, Revenue Commissioner (South) V. Pandarinathan and several political party members.

The Collector said those whose names were missing and those who were aged 18 years could apply for inclusion next year on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

Similarly, applications for corrections, change of address, and deletion would be received from November 9 to December 8 on all working days from 10 am to 5 pm at all polling centres, offices of Electoral Registration Officer, and office of Assistant Electoral Registration Officer.

Constituency-wise

As per the draft, Mettupalayam Assembly constituency had 2,94,840 voters, Sulur - 3,13,405, Koundampalayam - 4,53,269, Thondamuthur - 3,21,288, Coimbatore South - 2,42,313, Coimbatore North - 3,28,456, Singanallur - 3,20,353, Kinathukadavu - 3,21,740, Pollachi - 2,21,771 and Valparai (SC) had a total of 1,97,537 voters.

Aadhaar-Voter ID link

The Collector said nearly 40% of the voters had linked their Aadhaar with the Voter IDs, so far. The voters could link the documents at all the offices while applying for corrections etc., he added.

Tiruppur

According to the draft voters’ list released by District Collector S. Vineeth in Tiruppur, there are a total of 23,19,219 voters — 11,76,463 female, 11,42,432 male, and 324 third gender. A total of 2,513 revised polling stations were notified by the district administration

The draft was released for eight Assembly constituencies in the district - Dharapuram, Kangayam, Avinashi, Tiruppur (North), Tiruppur (South), Palladam, Udumalpet, and Madathukulam.