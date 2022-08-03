Coimbatore

Coimbatore-Tirupati daily bus services from August 8

R. AishwaryaaAugust 03, 2022 19:18 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:18 IST

The State Tourism Department will operate daily bus service from Coimbatore to Tirupati from August 8, according to a press release. The fare would be ₹4,000 for adults and ₹3,700 for children. Passengers availing of this service would be provided with vegetarian meals and special darshan tickets.

The pre-booking service can be done a week before the desired date, the release said.

For further details, contact 044-2302176 or 9176995852. They can also register for tickets on Tamil Nadu Tourism Department website -- www.ttdconline.com.

