Coimbatore-Tirupati daily bus services from August 8
The State Tourism Department will operate daily bus service from Coimbatore to Tirupati from August 8, according to a press release. The fare would be ₹4,000 for adults and ₹3,700 for children. Passengers availing of this service would be provided with vegetarian meals and special darshan tickets.
The pre-booking service can be done a week before the desired date, the release said.
For further details, contact 044-2302176 or 9176995852. They can also register for tickets on Tamil Nadu Tourism Department website -- www.ttdconline.com.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.