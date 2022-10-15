Coimbatore

Coimbatore students win two medals at National Games for Yogasana

A Coimbatore-based visual communication student bagged two medals at the 36th National Games that was held recently in Gujarat.

S Vaishnavi, a final year student of Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science (KCLAS), secured a gold medal in the artistic and rhythmic yogasana competition (individual category) and a bronze medal in the group women’s category.

She has been practising Yoga for 11 years and won 250 national and international medals. However, securing gold in this national event was, indeed, challenging, Vaishnavi said. She said that she was confident of a medal in the games.

Vaishnavi is the daughter of G. Saravana Kumar, a driver-turned-Yoga master. She said her eyes are now set on the Asian Games which is to be held next year.


