Coimbatore students shine in 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz

Students from PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore, won in the Seniors category while students from Vidhya Niketan Public School, Coimbatore, won in the Juniors category at the 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz held here on Tuesday.

Over 100 schools from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris participated in the annual quiz event held at SNR Auditorium in Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science in Avarampalayam. Coimbatore is among the 17 cities where the Young World quiz will be held this year.

The quiz was conducted in two categories: Juniors (Class IV to Class VI) and Seniors (Class VII to Class IX). A total of 202 teams participated in the Juniors category and 215 teams in the Seniors category.

Neha Shiv Shankar of Class IX and N. Shriram of Class VIII were the duo from PSBB Millennium School, who won the Seniors category with a total of 123 points. In the Juniors category, P.S. Augustine of Class VI and P. Rithvik Bala of Class V from Vidhya Niketan Public School won with 100 points.

In the Seniors category, Atul Prasanth and Bhavya Yagnik of Class IX from Chinmaya International Residential School finished second with 81 points and S. Sree Thejas and Kavin Siddhartha of Class IX from Vidhya Niketan Public School stood third with 62 points. Nirmala Matha Convent School, Vidhya Niketan Public School and Suguna International School finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

For Juniors, Maithreyan Ponraj and Haavish of Class V from Reeds World School stood second with 90 points. Harish and Nirvaan of Class VI from Samskaara Academy came third with 82 points. Honey Bunch School, Pollachi, Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, Mettupalayam and Kids Club International School, Tiruppur, finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer, INS Agrani, Coimbatore, was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony. “Always emphasise on the need to ask ‘why?’,” Cmde Rai told students and asked them to be inquisitive.

Along with trophies and certificates, the winners in both categories also received electric bicycles as special prizes. Students in the audience, who answered questions, received spot prizes. All the participants received certificates at the event.

V.V. Ramanan, the quiz master for the event, said that Coimbatore was one of the ‘better quizzing cities’ across India. “We are always impressed with the response here,” he said.

