Coimbatore students bag All India Equestrian of the Year title

December 26, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Student from Coimbatore bagged the ‘All India Equestrian of the Year’ title in the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2022 held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh recently, according to a release.

In the competition for players between the ages of 10-21 years organised recently, where 400 students and 450 horses participated, 10 horses and eight students — Divyesh Ram, Vaniya Kannan, Pradeep Krishna, Vignesh Krishna, Harshit, Aradhana Anand, Aadhav Kandasamy and Rahul Rajesh — were from the Coimbatore Stable Rider Club. Divyesh Ram won the best horseman in the individual category and Aadhav Kandasamy won gold in the team category, the release added.

