Coimbatore students bag All India Equestrian of the Year title

December 26, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

Student from Coimbatore bagged the ‘All India Equestrian of the Year’ title in the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2022 held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh recently, according to a release.

In the competition for players between the ages of 10-21 years organised recently, where 400 students and 450 horses participated, 10 horses and eight students — Divyesh Ram, Vaniya Kannan, Pradeep Krishna, Vignesh Krishna, Harshit, Aradhana Anand, Aadhav Kandasamy and Rahul Rajesh — were from the Coimbatore Stable Rider Club. Divyesh Ram won the best horseman in the individual category and Aadhav Kandasamy won gold in the team category, the release added.