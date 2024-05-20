Coimbatore student with intellectual disability offered admission in special school

The Differently-Abled Welfare Department on Monday said that J. Manimaran, a 15-year-old student who was denied admission to Class XI due to intellectual disabilities, had been offered admission in a government-aided residential school for special children.

Despite being assured of a seat in a regular government-aided school following his mother’s plea to the district administration, his parents, who are daily wage workers and are unable to care for him, sought admission in a residential school, where he could receive the necessary care.

The Hindu had earlier reported that the student’s government-appointed special educator, Latha, had recommended that he start from the basics in a special school, instead of rejoining regular schooling for higher secondary education.

Though the seat is guaranteed, J. Veeralakshmi, the child’s mother, expressed dismay at not knowing her options earlier. “Had we known about these schools before, we would have admitted him earlier to strengthen his foundational learning. Today, officials and others criticise us for not approaching them sooner. But as labourers without a formal education, how are we supposed to know whom to approach,” she asked.

However, both the School Education Department and the District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer, N. Chandramohan, said that it was the responsibility of special educators to inform parents about their options. “The educator also keeps us informed about each student, but we did not receive any special request earlier,” the officer said.

When asked if the department was planning to conduct awareness drives for parents on the educational options for children with special needs, he said that an assessment would be conducted to identify parents who may need assistance.

At the moment, Manimaran’s parents are optimistic about securing the “education the child deserves”. However, they are also deliberating their options before selecting a school, considering the newfound information.

“We want to be careful about where he is enrolled, because the next two years are pivotal. With this decision, we anticipate that he will gain the confidence to navigate independently even in our absence,” his mother said.

