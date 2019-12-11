Coimbatore student wins gold at Asian yoga event

A first-year MBA student from a private college at Saravanampatti won a gold medal at the Asian yoga championship held in Thailand on December 7.
According to a press release, T. Mayuri from SNS College of Technology won the first place in the backward bending category at the event organised by Asian Yoga Federation at Bangkok.
Felicitated
The college officials felicitated Ms. Mayuri and her parents during an event held at the college on Tuesday. Ms. Mayuri had previously participated in national, state and district-level yoga competitions and had won Yuvashri Kala Bharathi award, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.