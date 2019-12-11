Coimbatore

Coimbatore student wins gold at Asian yoga event

A first-year MBA student from a private college at Saravanampatti won a gold medal at the Asian yoga championship held in Thailand on December 7.

According to a press release, T. Mayuri from SNS College of Technology won the first place in the backward bending category at the event organised by Asian Yoga Federation at Bangkok.

Felicitated

The college officials felicitated Ms. Mayuri and her parents during an event held at the college on Tuesday. Ms. Mayuri had previously participated in national, state and district-level yoga competitions and had won Yuvashri Kala Bharathi award, the release said.

