Coimbatore student tops State in ICSE examination

May 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Yaghavi Sathiamoorthy of Stanes School in Coimbatore, scored 99.60% in Class XII ICSE exams.

Yaghavi Sathiamoorthy of Stanes School in Coimbatore, scored 99.60% in Class XII ICSE exams. | Photo Credit: SPL

A 16-year-old girl from Coimbatore topped the State in Class XII Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination. The exam results were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Sunday.

Yaghavi Sathiamoorthy (16) of Stanes School, Coimbatore, scored 99.60%. Ms. Sathiamoorthy said she owes all her achievements to her parents — Lieutenant Colonel Sathiamoorthy, a retired Indian Army personnel, and Shankari, a software professional.

“My primary focus was on Mathematics and Physics. I was well prepared beforehand for the examination by myself as I did not attend tuition classes. So, the exams were not so tough,” she said.

Her sister, Yazhini Sathiamoorthy (19) had also topped the school in the exam, she noted.

“I never found academics gruelling, it is a part of my life and priority... my parents and sister never forced me into studying. I had my schedule planned and they would always have my back whenever I needed support,” she said. Going forward, she wants to be a doctor. “It’s too soon to pick a speciality, but my inclination is towards cardiothoracic surgery and oncology,” she told  The Hindu.

Ms. Sathiamoorthy thanked school principal Zenette Jeyaprakash and her teachers, especially her Mathematics teacher Jeba Kumari for paying individual attention to each student, her Computer Science teacher Lakshmi for preparing an analytical questionnaire to help students and her Hindi teacher Shobha who was encouraging.

Ms. Jeyaprakash described her student to be very meticulous, respectful, inquisitive and always with a positive attitude. “She joined the institution in Grade VII. We did not doubt that she would reach great heights. Even during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, she did exceptionally well in all subjects,” she said.

She has lived in Coimbatore for four years. Over the years, she said she has lived in multiple places, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Further, Yazhini said she is trying to strike a balance between academics and leisure — music and art are her passion.

