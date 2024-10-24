ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore student receives award from Chief Minister

Published - October 24, 2024 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ashwini Baby Acharya of Coimbatore, among 29 students from Tamil Nadu who have topped the All India Trade Examination conducted by the National Council of Vocational Training, received a special award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday.

Ms. Acharya, currently pursuing a course in tool and die making at the Gedee Technical Training Institute, secured the All India first rank in her trade under the Female Student category. She achieved 88% in her final exam, which was conducted in August this year, according to a press release.

The release also mentioned that Ms. Acharya plans to continue her studies in Advanced Tool Making and Tool Design. She is also set to appear for the German DIHK ‘A’ Certificate exam in tool making next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US