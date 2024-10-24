GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore student receives award from Chief Minister

Published - October 24, 2024 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ashwini Baby Acharya of Coimbatore, among 29 students from Tamil Nadu who have topped the All India Trade Examination conducted by the National Council of Vocational Training, received a special award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday.

Ms. Acharya, currently pursuing a course in tool and die making at the Gedee Technical Training Institute, secured the All India first rank in her trade under the Female Student category. She achieved 88% in her final exam, which was conducted in August this year, according to a press release.

The release also mentioned that Ms. Acharya plans to continue her studies in Advanced Tool Making and Tool Design. She is also set to appear for the German DIHK ‘A’ Certificate exam in tool making next year.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:31 pm IST

