Coimbatore start up raises funds

14 March 2021 23:54 IST

Juicy Chemistry, an organic skin and personal care brand, has raised $ 6.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Belgium-based investment firm Verlinvest.

According to a press release, Juicy Chemistry was founded by Megha and Pritesh Asher in Coimbatore in 2014 and offers a range of certified organic, personal care products.

“The investment will enable Juicy Chemistry to strengthen its position as a leader in the clean and organic beauty segment. We are keen to leverage this capital for the rapid expansion of Juicy Chemistry’s thriving e-commerce platform and omni-channel distribution capabilities, to reach new and existing geographies, to hire talent, for brand building and to cater to the increasing demand for products both domestically and in the international market” said Pritesh Asher, Co-Founder and CEO of Juicy Chemistry.

The company saw a 300 % jump in revenues for this financial year with a growing customer base, the press statement added.