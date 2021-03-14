Coimbatore start up raises funds

Juicy Chemistry, an organic skin and personal care brand, has raised $ 6.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Belgium-based investment firm Verlinvest.
According to a press release, Juicy Chemistry was founded by Megha and Pritesh Asher in Coimbatore in 2014 and offers a range of certified organic, personal care products.
“The investment will enable Juicy Chemistry to strengthen its position as a leader in the clean and organic beauty segment. We are keen to leverage this capital for the rapid expansion of Juicy Chemistry’s thriving e-commerce platform and omni-channel distribution capabilities, to reach new and existing geographies, to hire talent, for brand building and to cater to the increasing demand for products both domestically and in the international market” said Pritesh Asher, Co-Founder and CEO of Juicy Chemistry.
The company saw a 300 % jump in revenues for this financial year with a growing customer base, the press statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath