Coimbatore stands second in booking drunk driving cases

Coimbatore city police ranked second in the State in taking action against persons driving under the influence of alcohol in 2019.

As many as 16,457 persons were booked for drunk driving in Coimbatore city last year. While 48,431 persons were booked in Chennai city, cases were registered against 9,900 persons in Madurai city.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that the special drive against drunk driving helped in bringing down the number of fatalities on city roads in 2019. “While 162 persons were killed in accidents in the city in 2018, the toll came down to 132 in 2019. The total number of accidents reported in Coimbatore city also reduced by 7 % in 2019 from the previous year,” he said.

According to Mr. Sharan, 80 to 90 cases of drunk driving were registered during weekends. The number of cases ranged between 40 to 50 on weekdays.

During the weekend special drive, the whole traffic police squad engages in vehicle checking till 11 p.m., after which teams involving two sub-inspectors continue the drive till 1 a.m. Apart from imposing fine, police will not allow persons caught for drunk driving to drive further.