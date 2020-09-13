Coimbatore SP, Krishnagiri MP test positive

13 September 2020 23:09 IST

Western region reports 1,523 cases, 11 deaths

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, the SP was was remaining in self isolation for the last three days. Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar tweeted that he has tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, the western region recorded 1,523 cases and 11 deaths on Sunday. Coimbatore district reported 490 cases and four deaths, according to the Heatlh Department bulletin. As many as 554 persons were discharged from various hospitals in Coimbatore district.

While three patients aged 52, 40 and 74 died in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday, one patient died in a private hospital on Sunday, said the Department. The total number of persons died of the disease in the district increased to 353. A trainee Sub Inspector (53) and a 54-year-old man died in Salem. The trainee officer is survived by his wife and two children.

Erode reported three deaths taking the district’s tally to 59. One death was reported from Tiruppur. The death toll in the district increased to 85. One death was reported from the Nilgiris taking the toll to 17.

In number of cases, Tiruppur district witnessed 291 cases, registering the highest single day spike. The total number of positive cases reported in the district stood at 4,748 on Sunday.

In Salem. 309 cases and all cases were indigenous including 191 in Salem Corporation limits. Eight patients returned from Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Thiruvallur, Chennai and Villupuram.

In Namakkal, 124 cases were reported. Close to 30 patients returned from Coimbatore, Erode, Thiruvanamalai, Salem, Madurai and one patient from Karnataka. The affected patients include three health workers and two police personnel.

Krishnagiri reported 67 cases and all were indigenous. Dharmapuri recorded 39 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 70 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 2,349, with 1,783 recoveries so far.