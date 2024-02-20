ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan receives ISO 9001: 2015 certification

February 20, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan with Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has achieved a milestone by becoming the first MLA in Tamil Nadu to receive ISO 9001: 2015 certification.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan said, “the certification serves as a testament to our adherence to international standards in the operations and services provided by my MLA office.”

“I am committed to ensuring enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accountability in all interactions with the office for the constituents of Coimbatore South,” her postsaid. This accomplishment recognised the quality management system in various aspects of legislative duties, constituency representation, policy influence, community engagement, development initiatives, oversight and fund allocation, the post added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US