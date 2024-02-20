Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan receives ISO 9001: 2015 certification

February 20, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has achieved a milestone by becoming the first MLA in Tamil Nadu to receive ISO 9001: 2015 certification.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan said, “the certification serves as a testament to our adherence to international standards in the operations and services provided by my MLA office.”

“I am committed to ensuring enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accountability in all interactions with the office for the constituents of Coimbatore South,” her postsaid. This accomplishment recognised the quality management system in various aspects of legislative duties, constituency representation, policy influence, community engagement, development initiatives, oversight and fund allocation, the post added.

