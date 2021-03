Coimbatore South: a hotly contested seat

All eyes will be on the constituency for an interesting, closely fought battle, say observers

Coimbatore South has suddenly been elevated to a key Assembly constituency because of high-profile candidates. The constituency will see a contest among a party president, the national president of a party’s women’s wing and in all probability the working president of the State unit of another party.

With Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan announcing his candidature for the Coimbatore South constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party is most likely to field its national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee its working president Mayura S. Jayakumar, elevating the profile of the constituency as never before.

While talk of the candidature of Ms. Srinivasan and Mr. Jayakumar had been doing the rounds for quite sometime, Mr. Haasan’s announcement caught everyone off guard.

Incidentally, Ms. Srinivasan and Mr. Jayakumar had contested in the Coimbatore South constituency in the last Assembly election and stood third and second securing 33,113 and 42,369 votes respectively.

Political observers said the reason for MNM fielding Mr. Haasan in Coimbatore South and its vice-president R. Mahendran in Singanallur was that the party had done well in the 2019 Parliamentary election in the two Assembly segments that formed part of the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency.

Though the party had polled the highest in Kavundampalayam (33,594 votes) Assembly segment, the MNM still chose Coimbatore South and Singanallur because they were more urbanised vis-à-vis Kavundampalayam. In Coimbatore South, Mr. Mahendran, who was the party’s candidate in the 2019 Parliament election, polled 23,838 votes and in Singanallur 28,634.

The observers said all eyes would be on Coimbatore South for an interesting, closely fought battle, what with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam fielding former MLA R. Doraisamy alias Challenger Dorai, who won the seat in 2011.