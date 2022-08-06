Coimbatore soon to have pedestrian-friendly pathways

The pedestrian-friendly pathways will come up on the busy stretch of Cross Cut Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to create infrastructure for pedestrian-friendly pathways in a few commercial streets of the city under the Smart Cities Mission.

The objective was to create stretches that would facilitate easy movement of pedestrians in heavily congested areas, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

In this model, preference would be given for non-motorised movements such as pedestrians and cyclists. There would not be a ban on motor vehicle movement, but the traffic and parking in the identified stretches would be regulated, he added.

The width of the pathways would be extended to allow free movement of pedestrians. The project cost for four different stretches was fixed at ₹7.5 crore. Two areas identified on Cross Cut road were from Nanjappa road signal to Lakshmi Complex as one stretch and Lakshmi Complex to Power House link road as another stretch. Big Bazaar Street and Raja Street would also be a part of the plan, the Commissioner said.

Welcoming this initiative, K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause said many cities across the world preferred to have pedestrian-friendly roads. This model of urban development would certainly help pedestrians who come to commercial streets by walk, he added.

He also highlighted that the civic body should plan the infrastructure developmentsby involving all the stakeholders in a sustainable manner keeping in mind the increasing population and the number of vehicles in the city.

Mr. Prathap said the civic body planned to conduct a stakeholders meeting before finalising the blueprint of the project. The officials from various departments including traffic police would be consulted.