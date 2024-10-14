Coimbatore soon to have Kalaignar Centenary Library in Gandhipuram

A grand library and science centre, likely to be named the Kalaignar Centenary Library, is set to be constructed at the Coimbatore Central Prison ground premises near the Gandhipuram town bus stand. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the site on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Government Order, the total cost for the new library and science centre is ₹300 crore, which will occupy 1,98,000 sq. ft. across seven floors on 6.98 acres that was previously designated for the construction of Semmozhi Poonga. The project will be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD). Of the total amount, ₹245 crore is allocated for civil and electrical works, ₹50 crore for procuring books and e-books, and ₹5 crore for IT infrastructure and related equipment.

The facility will serve as a comprehensive resource hub for students, researchers, and individuals with disabilities. It will feature an auditorium, a science centre, a children’s library, and a competitive exam preparation library, along with sections for Tamil and English literature. Additionally, it will include specialised resources for differently-abled users and incubation centres to nurture start-ups and MSMEs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infrastructure will consist of four staircases, four lifts, an AHU (Air handling unit) room, electrical room, and toilets on every floor, along with a 10 KLD (Kilolitres per day) sewage treatment plant.

The tender process is set to begin on October 16, 2024, and the project is expected to be completed by January 2026.

Earlier, Minister Anbil Mahesh inaugurated a renovated government primary school sponsored by Pricol Limited through its CSR Fund at Pallapalayam near Sulur. The premises, valued at ₹1.20 crore, include five individual classrooms, a dedicated room for teachers, purified drinking water facilities, clean and separate toilets for boys and girls, a mini playground, reinforced guard rails near staircases, and complete CCTV surveillance. Each classroom is equipped with age-appropriate desks and chairs.

Rainwater harvesting structures capable of storing 22,000 litres have been installed, along with the planting of 10 saplings.

The Minister urged students to use the improved facilities. He said the Tamil Nadu Government was committed to addressing the educational needs of children from school through collegiate education via various schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme and the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Furthermore, he mentioned the State’s initiative to facilitate job opportunities for students through MoUs with global companies, and ensuring guidance for students for approximately 25 years, from childhood to their career stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.