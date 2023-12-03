Coimbatore Social Welfare Department recognises 15 individuals on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 03, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The Coimbatore District Social Welfare Department recognised 15 differently-abled individuals on December 3, celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, for their contribution across various fields and distributed cash awards of ₹3.14 lakhs.

The event was presided over by Jayashree Muraleedharan, Secretary, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, Chennai.

“There is a need for inclusive measures to highlight diverse achievements of differently-abled individuals who showcase their capabilities in fields such as sports, arts, and academia,” Ms. Muraleedharan said. Disability Identity Cards were also distributed at the event to raise awareness about the support given to individuals with disabilities by the State government.

As part of the day’s celebrations, the Kovai Kumaraguru Prasanthi Academy in Coimbatore organised a 5 km-long walkathon for people with disabilities in the city on Sunday. The Academy, focusing on nurturing talent and enhancing holistic development of differently-abled children, also raised awareness of various training programmes available.

Muthuraja, Asian Para Games 2023 gold medalist in the category of discus throw, also attended the event.