Coimbatore Smart City tanks overrun by weed infestation

April 18, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“When I visit Valankulam for my daily walk, I am usually welcomed not by serene waters, but by a thick carpet of water hyacinth beneath which, I assume, there still is water somewhere,” a frequent visitor of the tank said.

While the tank, which is situated close to the railway line, has now turned a sea of green, the same persists at Periya Kulam (Big Tank), Singanallur Tank and Selvachintamani Tank, which have been left neglected for over six months. These, along with Krishnampathy, Selvampathy and Kumaraswamy tanks, form the seven Smart City tanks of Coimbatore.

Ukkadam-Valankulam, accessible from the Sungam Bypass Road, is part of a three-tank eco-system which includes the Chinna Kulam to its left and the Valankulam to its right. While the one in the middle does not have water peaking through, the other two are relatively free of water hyacinth.

In response to this, officials at Coimbatore Corporation have said that at present, the de-weeding process is not being done as the civic body has yet to procure machinery for the process.

“We will be procuring seven such machines and the process will begin with Valankulam. We will also be purchasing vehicles like hoverboards for security personnel at each tank. By July, the tanks can be expected to be rid of weed,” the official said. For this, the civic body has allotted ₹50,000 for each tank.

However, conservationists worry that the prolonged neglect of weed, which covers the tank’s surface, will have an adverse effect on its ecosystem. “The proliferation of water hyacinth not only disrupts the wetland ecosystem, but also acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies, which can spread bacteria to nearby human habitats, while also posing a threat to both resident and migratory bird populations frequenting the tank,” said Mouinudeen, a biologist

Apart from Valankulam, most tanks do not have functioning sewage treatment plants (STPs) despite the facilities having being built in 2021. For instance, the STP at Selvachintamani Tank, was made functional for a brief period in December, before it went under repair once again. “We have raised the issue several times with authorities, but no repair work has been undertaken,” said Babu, head of the Slevachntamani Tank Walkers’ Association.

Despite this, the civic body maintains that all new projects can be taken up only post elections, including works to rejuvenate the tanks.