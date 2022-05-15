Coimbatore Smart City Ltd. invites applications for internship
Coimbatore Smart City Limited, which works alongside the Coimbatore Corporation to implement Smart Cities Mission projects, has invited applications for internship.
A release from the Corporation said persons, who had completed their education in the preceding 18 months, were eligible to apply for internship for six months. Those selected would get a stipend of ₹10,000 a month.
The Coimbatore Smart City Ltd. was looking at persons with proficiency in visual communication, architecture (B.Arch./M.Arch.), engineering (IT and civil), MBA in event management and M.A. Tamil/English. Those interested could apply for any position in any city that suited their profile.
They would work in a challenging environment, the release said. The last date for submitting applications was May 24. Those interested may submit applications at http://internship.aicte-india.org.
The call for internship was the outcome of an agreement signed between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the All India Council for Technical Education, the release added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.