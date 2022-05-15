Coimbatore

Coimbatore Smart City Ltd. invites applications for internship

Coimbatore Smart City Limited, which works alongside the Coimbatore Corporation to implement Smart Cities Mission projects, has invited applications for internship.

A release from the Corporation said persons, who had completed their education in the preceding 18 months, were eligible to apply for internship for six months. Those selected would get a stipend of ₹10,000 a month.

The Coimbatore Smart City Ltd. was looking at persons with proficiency in visual communication, architecture (B.Arch./M.Arch.), engineering (IT and civil), MBA in event management and M.A. Tamil/English. Those interested could apply for any position in any city that suited their profile.

They would work in a challenging environment, the release said. The last date for submitting applications was May 24. Those interested may submit applications at http://internship.aicte-india.org.

The call for internship was the outcome of an agreement signed between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the All India Council for Technical Education, the release added.


