Coimbatore Smart City Limited to hold various events in September

The festival season this year would also be an opportunity for the residents of Coimbatore to experience the city, as the Coimbatore Smart City Limited is planning to organise various events and awareness programmes in the coming weeks.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the objective of the initiative was to create awareness on various local issues as well as to entertain people.

The first event would be ‘All in All Angadi’ where people can buy and sell products. Those willing to sell products could book stalls at the Corporation office. The event would be held at Ukkadam Periyakulam on September 4 and 5 from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

A live music show, to bring out the talents in upcoming musicians, will be held under the Valankulam flyover on September 10 from 5 p.m.

A cyclothon would be held on September 18. The tentative plan is to cover the major tanks in the city, said an official from Coimbatore Smart City Limited, adding the civic body was waiting for inputs from a few cycle clubs in the city.

A food festival ‘Arusuvai Street’ would be held on September 25 and 26 at Kumaraswamy Lake where people could enjoy traditional and modern foods.

Those interested in setting up stalls for the ‘All in All Angadi’ and ‘Arusuvai Street’ events could approach the civic body. A nominal fee would be charged, and the stalls would be allocated on a ‘first come first served’ basis, the civic body said in a press release.