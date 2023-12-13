ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore - Shoranur - Coimbatore MEMU service cancelled today

December 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of Coimbatore-Shoranur-Coimbatore MEMU services on December 14 (Thursday) to undertake engineering works for placing two girders beneath the ‘B’ rail line between Ettimadai – Walayar railway stations near Coimbatore, to facilitate safe passage of wild elephants.

The Coimbatore – Shoranur MEMU train no. 06805 scheduled to depart at 11.55 a.m. and reach the destination at 2.30 p.m. and train no.06804 Shoranur – Coimbatore train, scheduled to leave at 3.10 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 5.50 p.m. have been cancelled, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US