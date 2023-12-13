GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore - Shoranur - Coimbatore MEMU service cancelled today

December 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of Coimbatore-Shoranur-Coimbatore MEMU services on December 14 (Thursday) to undertake engineering works for placing two girders beneath the ‘B’ rail line between Ettimadai – Walayar railway stations near Coimbatore, to facilitate safe passage of wild elephants.

The Coimbatore – Shoranur MEMU train no. 06805 scheduled to depart at 11.55 a.m. and reach the destination at 2.30 p.m. and train no.06804 Shoranur – Coimbatore train, scheduled to leave at 3.10 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 5.50 p.m. have been cancelled, a press release said.

