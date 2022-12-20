Coimbatore Shopping Festival from December 23

December 20, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Shopping Festival, to be held here from December 23 to January 1, will have nearly 400 stalls and several entertainment programmes.

N. Rajendran, chairman of the event, and V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, which is organising the shopping festival, told presspersons on Tuesday the festival would have 270 participants in segments such as textiles, furniture, consumer durables, food products, kitchen equipment, and handicrafts.

Entertainment programmes would be organised on all 10 days apart from nearly 30 events for children. The food court would have different cuisines. Spread over 1.5 lakh sq.ft, the shopping festival at Codissia Trade Fair Complex would be larger than the previous edition, which was held in 2018. Business worth ₹100 crore was expected during the 10 days.

“Codissia organises several flagship exhibitions for different sectors. The shopping festival is held to support the traders,” said Mr. Thirugnanam.

According to Mr. Rajendran, the entertainment programmes will include orchestra, music competition, debates, stand up comedy, and dance. The participants this year are several traders and small-scale industries who are putting up stalls at the shopping festival for the first time.

The entry fee for the festival, to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. is ₹50 per person. Entry is free for children aged less than five.