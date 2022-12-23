Coimbatore Shopping Festival begins at Codissia Trade Fair Complex

December 23, 2022 05:12 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“A one-stop destination for shopping and entertainment — from cars to pickles — making it easily accessible to all kinds of customers, especially during the festive season,” R.C. Roseline, a retired teacher described the ‘Coimbatore Shopping Festival 2022’ organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association’s (Codissia) Intec Technology Centre.

Ms. Roseline and her family were at the festival that began at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex here on Friday. Recreational activities, like bouncing castles, inside and outside the Codissia halls are a welcome addition for engaging children while the parents are shopping, she stated.

Inaugurated by Collector G.S. Sameeran, the festival will be held from December 23 to January 1 with nearly 400 stalls displaying utilities, electric vehicles, textiles, furniture, food, home and digital appliances, handicrafts, idols etc., according to organisers. The 1.5 lakh sq. ft centre also houses a food court, a stage for shows like orchestra, debates, stand-up comedy, and dance, and an entertainment area for children. The food court offers meals, snacks and gluten-free options and different cuisines.

Organisers expect to do business worth ₹100 crore in 10 days.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the entrance fee is ₹50 per person. Entry is free for children aged below five.

