Coimbatore sees yet another single-day spike with 313 new cases

27 July 2020 22:00 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported yet another single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 313 persons testing positive. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district increased to 3,775.

Of the 313 cases, 243 were from the Corporation limits. The cases were reported from places including Selvapuram (20), Siva Sakthi Colony near Ganapathy (10), Peelamedu (9), Mahalingapuram near Vellalore (6), Pollachi (6), Malumichampatti (6), Kuniyamuthur (5), Gandhipuram (4) and Ondipudur (4).

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 202 persons including 85 from ESI Hospital were discharged on Monday.

RMS office closed for fumigation

The Rail Mail Service (RMS) office located on the Coimbatore Railway Station premises remained closed for fumigation on Monday after one of its employees tested positive. Railway officials said the office would open on Tuesday.

Two more employees, aged 32 and 59, working in the Electrical department at the coaching depot behind the railway station tested positive. The depot would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for fumigation, officials said. The depot was closed on July 22 and 23 also after an employee from the Carriage and Wagon Department tested positive.

Salem district saw 190 new positive cases, 184 of which were indigenous. Five persons returned from Vellore, Kalakuruchi and Cuddalore and one from Karnataka.

In Namakkal, 38 cases were reported, of whom four returned from Tiruchi, Erode and Madurai districts and one from Karnataka. Over 30 patients were contacts of previous cases.

Krishnagiri recorded 61 cases, taking the district’s tally to 776. The number of active cases was 416. Nine persons were discharged on Monday.

With the spike in the number of cases, the district administration had adopted blanket rejection of e-pass applications from red zones, especially Maharashtra, an official told The Hindu.

The State Bank of India branch near the market was closed after six employees tested positive. The branch will remain closed for a week.

In Dharmapuri, 31 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 732. The number of persons under treatment was 372.

The Nilgiris district reported 39 fresh cases, 35 of them were local residents, three from other districts and one was from outside Tamil Nadu. Of the total 731 cases, 514 had recovered and 215 people were under treatment.

Tiruppur district saw 39 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 737.

The cases included a 34-year-old ambulance driver from Dharapuram Primary Health Centre. Health Department sources said that he recently visited Kanchipuram for a COVID-19 camp.

Among the other cases were three children – a three-year-old girl from Ganapathipalayam in Palladam Block, a five-year-old boy from Senthil Nagar in Tiruppur Corporation limits and a 12-year-old from Sirupooluvapatti. The oldest case was an 86-year-old man from Kumaran Colony in Tiruppur Corporation limits, sources said.

Out of the total 737 COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur district, 387 have recovered and 343 were active cases. The district reported seven COVID-19 deaths as of Monday.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a tweet that 761 swab samples were lifted across Tiruppur district as part of contact tracing and that seven patients from the district were discharged on Monday.

Erode reported 27 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 645. While 17 cases were reported in the Corporation limits, six were in Modakurichi, three in T.N. Palayam and one was in Chennimalai. Ten persons were discharged on Sunday and 184 were under treatment.