Coimbatore sees very high rainfall

Coimbatore

16 January 2021 00:21 IST

In the recent years, Coimbatore has had the highest rainfall for January this year.

Data from the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University show that the highest rainfall was on January 7 – 70mm and the number of rainy days was eight. Coimbatore would continue to witness rainfall for a few more days because of upper air circulation over Bay of Bengal. And, the sky would continue to remain overcast because of a depression over the south eastern part of Arabian Sea, which would bring rains mostly to the southern districts.

Prof. S.P. Ramanathan, the Centre head, said that this was the highest rainfall in January in the recent years and it was an extension of the North East Monsoon, which appeared to be a never ending monsoon. The continuing rain would impact paddy harvest in Delta districts and pulses harvest in Coimbatore and other districts in that the moisture content could affect the price farmers would get for their produce.

Advertising

Advertising

Though Coimbatore had been getting rain, there had been no impact on the water level in the Siruvani Reservoir. As of January 15, the water level stood at 37.92 feet, against the full reservoir level of 49.50 feet. Sources in the civic body said that the fall in water level was on account of the release of water through an ungated spillway. And, with this water it would be difficult to meet the city’s water needs in the coming months.