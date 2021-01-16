Coimbatore sees very high rainfall

In the recent years, Coimbatore has had the highest rainfall for January this year.
Data from the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University show that the highest rainfall was on January 7 – 70mm and the number of rainy days was eight. Coimbatore would continue to witness rainfall for a few more days because of upper air circulation over Bay of Bengal. And, the sky would continue to remain overcast because of a depression over the south eastern part of Arabian Sea, which would bring rains mostly to the southern districts.
Prof. S.P. Ramanathan, the Centre head, said that this was the highest rainfall in January in the recent years and it was an extension of the North East Monsoon, which appeared to be a never ending monsoon. The continuing rain would impact paddy harvest in Delta districts and pulses harvest in Coimbatore and other districts in that the moisture content could affect the price farmers would get for their produce.
Though Coimbatore had been getting rain, there had been no impact on the water level in the Siruvani Reservoir. As of January 15, the water level stood at 37.92 feet, against the full reservoir level of 49.50 feet. Sources in the civic body said that the fall in water level was on account of the release of water through an ungated spillway. And, with this water it would be difficult to meet the city’s water needs in the coming months.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath