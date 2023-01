January 06, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

One person was discharged after treatment and the total number of active cases was 10, according to the Health Department.

According to the Department, the district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.3 % on Thursday when one tested positive. Tiruppur did not see any new case on Friday.