Coimbatore sees surge in fresh cases

18 March 2021 00:31 IST

Daily caseload crosses 100 mark; Tiruppur reports 22 cases, the Nilgiris 10

After a gap of nearly three months, the daily caseload of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district surged past the 100 mark on Wednesday. A total of 107 persons tested positive for the disease on the day.

The last time the district reported more than 100 cases a day was on December 22, 2020. Ten days ago, on March 7, the district’s daily caseload stood at 49. On Tuesday, 81 persons tested positive for the disease in the district.

G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that negligence in adhering to safety measures was the main reason behind the sudden spike in the number of new cases. “Gatherings such as in marriages, tours, family functions, patient visits, are becoming spreaders of the disease. Also, people are not wearing mask, and maintaining physical distancing,” he said.

According to the official, earlier only one or two persons in a family were infected by COVID-19. But now the whole family is getting infected due to negligence. The situation further aggravates when relatives and friends visit them. He advised people who are eligible for phase II vaccination to receive them without fail.

The Health Department fears that other forms of gatherings as in the case of places of worship and public meetings could become super spreaders of the disease.

On Wednesday, a total of 49 persons were discharged after recovery from various treatment centres in Coimbatore.

Tiruppur district reported 22 new cases on Wednesday, which took the overall tally to 18,728. No deaths were reported. As many as 18,289 patients have recovered and 215 were active cases in the district. On Wednesday, 15 persons from the district were discharged after recovery from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 10 persons tested positive for the disease on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,465. Sixty-three persons are under treatment.