Coimbatore sees spike in the number of suspected cases

Coimbatore on Monday saw a spike in the number of admissions to the COVID-19 special ward at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital with seven persons from Analamai and 17 from Coimbatore Corporation limits -- all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamudddin in Delhi earlier this month -- put in isolation in the hospitals.

On Monday, the total number of persons under isolation at the hospital was 38, including the 24 persons who returned from the Nizamuddin conference and the six already-confirmed positive cases and their contacts. Swab samples were taken from 23 persons on Monday and sent for laboratory examination.

Another 31 persons who attended the conference were put in isolation at the Government Hospital in Mettuapalayam.

Two of them were sent to the ESI Hospital on Sunday evening. While they were waiting for admission, the medical team was attending on some other persons. But, the two then went missing, a source in the Mettupalayam hospital said. Senior officials of the Health Department and the police were informed about this.

Samples of all the 31 persons were collected and 11 of them tested negative. They were sent back home but were asked to be in quarantine for 28 days. The results of the others are awaited.

Seventeen persons, including three Thai nationals, who attended the conference had tested positive in Erode district. Three men who had direct contact with the Thai nationals also tested positive. A doctor, who worked at Railway Hospital at Erode and later transferred to Railway Hospital at Podanur in Coimbatore, her 10-month-old son, mother and housemaid also tested positive after the doctor contracted the virus from one of the three men who had direct contact with the Thai nationals.