Coimbatore sees slight fall in fresh cases

18 March 2021 23:49 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, registering a decline from the 107 cases it had on Wednesday.

As many as 48 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals.

According to the Health Department, 541 patients from Coimbatore district were undergoing treatment at different hospitals as of Thursday.

Health Department officials said that places such as Peelamedu, K.K. Pudur and Kalveerampalayam reported more number of new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 35 new cases on Thursday, which took the overall tally to 18,763 cases. No deaths were reported as the toll remained at 224. As many as 18,306 patients have recovered and 233 were active cases in the district. On Thursday, 17 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, nine people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,474. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 in the Nilgiris on Thursday while 67 people are undergoing treatment.