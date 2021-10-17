Coimbatore sees season’s highest rainfall on Saturday

17 October 2021 23:36 IST

Coimbatore received 62.5 mm rainfall on Saturday, the highest this South West Monsoon season, according to the data shared by the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

This was the second highest rainfall received in a 24-hour period this year, the first being the 70mm received on January 7, said S.P. Ramanathan, the Centre head. The city had also received good rainfall on a day in May this year – 42mm.

The Saturday rain was a part of the 110 mm rainfall the Centre had predicted for five days starting Friday. The city was expected to receive 25mm on Sunday and 10mm each on Monday and Tuesday. The rain was a part of the South West Monsoon, which was continuing well into October, he said.

The rainfall data shared by the Coimbatore district administration, however, showed that the precipitation in the University in the 24 hour period ending 8 a.m. Sunday was 39.2 mm.

The rainfall recorded for the period in other parts of the district was – Annur 6mm, Mettupalayam 4.5mm, Cincona 62mm, Chinnakalar 92mm, Valparai PAP areas 72mm, Valparai taluk 62mm, Sholayar 78mm, Aliyar 26mm, Sulur 33mm, Pollachi 20mm, Coimbatore south 42mm, airport 39.2mm and Periyanaickenpalayam 25mm.

In the city, the Coimbatore Corporation said there was inundation of underpasses in Lanka Corner, beneath Avinashi Road flyover, Kaleeswara Mill Road, Shastri Road near Kikani school, North Coimbatore and in Ondipudur, Kembatty Colony and a few other places.

The Corporation had deployed lorries to draw out water near the TNSCT depot in Ondipudur, Bharathi Nagar, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Variety Hall Road CMC Colony and earth movers to remove blocks in channels near Singanallur farmers’ market (Uzhavar Sandhai) and in a few parts of the city.

The Corporation had also removed fallen branches in a few parts of the city, the sources said and added no major inundation of houses was reported in city. The Corporation Commissioner, Raja Gopal Sunkara, had held a meeting with zonal assistant commissioners, assistant executive engineers and sanitary officers to review the impact of the rain, the sources said.

Mr. Sunkara said the civic body was also keeping tab on water level in tanks it had taken up for development under the Smart Cities Mission.

Sources in the Water Resource Organisation wing of the Public Works Department said following good rain there was good flow in River Noyyal and channels the fed water to Noyyal system tanks on Sunday. The water level in the Kolarampathi, Narasampathy, Krishnampathy,Selvampathy, Kumarasamy, Ganga Narayana Samudram, Sottaiandi Kuttai and Singanallur tanks had touched the full tank level and in Selva Chinthamani and Perur was fast rising. The two tanks could see water level touch the full tank level in the next few days if the rain continued.

Water was also flowing fast into Kurichi tank which at present had 80% water. There was a problem in water flowing into the Vellalore tank because of a block near Podanur. The Department was taking steps to remove the blocks, the sources added.

The district administration said it was closely monitoring the water level in various reservoirs and rivers in the district. There was nothing to be concerned about as of Sunday. It had not issued flood alerts and relocated people along banks as the situation did not warrant one.