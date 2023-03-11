Coimbatore sees revival in investments

March 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore is seeing a revival in investments in several sectors in the recent months, triggering job opportunities.

According to an official source, the enquiries for space in Coimbatore are more in the IT and ITES sector and also by startups. “There is certainly a lot of interest in Coimbatore. Existing industries are investing to expand. Investments for greenfield projects are mostly in the IT sector,” the official said.

Several consul generals have also visited the city in the recent days, resulting in talks between stakeholders on opportunities here.

For instance, the Consul General of Italy Alfonso Tagliaferri recently inaugurated a 20,000 sq.ft facility of Lorandi Silos India at Annur. Lorandi Silos India will supply silos to companies that are into storage and recycling of plastics. Of the total investment of nearly ₹7 crore, 40% is by the Indian company.

Birlasoft opened a delivery centre here that will focus on the company’s delivery capabilities in cloud space, digital and testing requirements. It has 245 workstations with 75 employees on board. Mercedes-Benz inaugurated a revamped MAR20X showroom here spread across 6,071 sq.ft.

Former chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, S. Prashanth, said Coimbatore is becoming a destination of choice for many high value-added industries because of its high density talent pool, favourable economic climate, easy accessibility to key cities, good infrastructure, etc. There is a spike in interest in both, manufacturing and IT sectors. For the IT sector, talent availability is a major advantage.

Further, Coimbatore is a well-developed tier-two city with the outlook of a tier-one city. The CII’s Coimbatore NXT initiative is to build on the latent momentum and give it a shape and it is working closely with Guidance Tamil Nadu to make Coimbatore a preferred destination, he said.

Sources point out that the main challenge for investments in Coimbatore is high land prices and availability of land. If this is addressed, western region will see several large-scale investments that can generate thousands of jobs, they say.