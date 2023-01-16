Coimbatore sees one new COVID-19 case

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. None was discharged and the total number of active cases was seven, according to the Health Department. Tiruppur did not see any new cases.
January 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE
