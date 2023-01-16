ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore sees one new COVID-19 case

January 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. None was discharged and the total number of active cases was seven, according to the Health Department. Tiruppur did not see any new cases.

