Coimbatore sees one new case of COVID-19

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 15 active cases on Friday. The toll remained at 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district reported one new case on Friday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. A total of two persons recovered and the district had two active cases.