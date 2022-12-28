Coimbatore sees one COVID-19 case

The Health Department said one person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Coimbatore district on Wednesday. One person was discharged and the total number of active cases was three. Tiruppur did not see any new cases on Wednesday.
December 28, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE
The Health Department said one person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Coimbatore district on Wednesday. One person was discharged and the total number of active cases was three. Tiruppur did not see any new cases on Wednesday.
