Coimbatore sees one COVID-19 case

December 28, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Health Department said one person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Coimbatore district on Wednesday. One person was discharged and the total number of active cases was three. Tiruppur did not see any new cases on Wednesday.

