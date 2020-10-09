Coimbatore sees minor dip in cases

09 October 2020 23:04 IST

The district reports 397 fresh cases and four deaths; Salem, Tiruppur report one death each

In a minor dip in the number of COVID-19 cases, Coimbatore district on Friday reported 397 fresh cases and four deaths. The district had reported 448 fresh cases on Thursday.

A 71-year-old man died at a private hospital in Coimbatore and three men died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the media bulletin said. Of the total 36,332 cases, 31,103 have recovered and 4,746 were active cases. A total of 483 deaths were reported so far in the district. On Friday, 413 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Orientation session

The Health Department organised a COVID-19 orientation session for medical professionals at V.O.C. Park Ground in Coimbatore city. Deputy Director of Health Services (in-charge) P. Balusamy conducted the session and offered instructions on handling COVID-19 patients. Block medical officers, sanitary inspectors and nurses from private hospitals participated in the session, sources said.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 159 new cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 9,659 cases. A 62-year-old woman from the district died at a private hospital in Coimbatore, according to the bulletin. Out of the 9,659 persons who have tested positive so far, 8,386 have recovered and 1,118 were active cases. Tiruppur district has so far reported 155 deaths. On Friday, 197 persons were discharged.

Erode district reported 137 new cases taking the district’s tally to 7,976. While 149 persons were discharged, 1,063 are under treatment.

Salem district reported 295 new cases and one death. A 78-year-old man from Dharmapuri died at a private hospital here. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous including 141 in Salem Corporation limits. Three patients had returned from Namakkal. Of the 148 fresh cases reported in Namakkal district, eight had returned from Erode, Salem, Chennai, Karur, Madurai and six from Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha.

In the Nilgiris, 109 persons tested positive for the disease. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 5,141.

Krishnagiri recorded 84 new cases and Dharmapuri 67 cases.