Coimbatore sees increased sales of plots over the past six months

The last six months to one year have seen an uptick in the sale of plots in the Coimbatore property market and several property developers are into sale of plots too now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realtors point out that even national players were selling part of their land bank in Coimbatore as plots. The developers are able to sell the plots faster compared with sale of developed properties, they say. Another reason is banks now offer loans for plots, they say.

CR Shiva Kumar, former president of National Association of Realtors - India, says Coimbatore is seeing a lot of plot sale, including sale of small-sized plots. The trend started about a year ago and several developers were now offering plots. Another emerging trend was demand for farm plots were people build farm houses, he said.

According to Jude Alex, another realtor, for a developer, the return on investment is better in sale of plots and for consumers, the plots are an investment. In the case of developed residential properties, they are going in for larger residential units.

Gugan Ilango, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Coimbatore, said the demand for residential properties is also good and the inventory with developers is low. New property development projects are coming up. However, with lack of clarity on registration documentation, the registrations are affected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.