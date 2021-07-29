Coimbatore sees increase in new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district registered an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The district reported 188 cases on Thursday against the 179 cases it had on Wednesday. The district had 169 cases on Tuesday.

Officials with the Health Department said they were analysing factors behind the increase in the number of cases. An official said a similar increase in cases was reported in a few other districts too.

Three more persons died of the disease and the toll increased to 2,172. A total of 198 persons were discharged on Thursday and the district had 1,905 active cases.

Tiruppur reported 78 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 87,650. Three deaths were reported and the toll went up to 821. There were 1,123 active cases and 143 persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 40 persons tested positive and the total number of cases stood at 30,438. The toll stood at 179 while 564 people are undergoing treatment.