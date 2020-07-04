Coimbatore sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day as 74 test positive

Coimbatore district on Saturday saw 74 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of cases reported in a single day.
With this, the total number of persons tested positive for the disease in the district touched 712, of which 275 persons recovered from the disease. As many as 435 patients were under care at various hospitals.
Among the 74 new cases reported on Saturday, 11 were from Selvapuram cluster.
Eight persons from Thondamuthur, four each from Podanur and Peelamedu and three from Nanjundapuram were also among the 74 patients.
Other persons were found to have contracted COVID-19 when they approached various hospitals for treatment.
Their swab samples were collected and tested by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, private hospitals and primary health centres, results of which returned positive.
