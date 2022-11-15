Coimbatore sees five new COVID-19 cases, Tiruppur reports one

November 15, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported five new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 33 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5 % on Monday when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported one new case. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 19 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Monday when two persons tested positive.