Coimbatore sees a month’s rain in five days

The rain that Coimbatore received in the last five days, since the start of the North East Monsoon, almost equals October’s average.

From October 17 to 21, Coimbatore received 163.6 mm rain and that is 2 mm short of the month’s average, says S.P. Ramanathan, Head, Agro Climate Research Centre, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

October usually sees only North East Monsoon rain, but this year there has been an overlap. It rode piggyback on South West Monsoon, which extended almost till the middle of the month. Together, the two monsoons have helped Coimbatore receive 291.7 mm rain.

And, the North East Monsoon is likely to continue for the next two days – the forecast being 40 mm for Tuesday and 30 mm for Wednesday, he adds.

While this may be good news for many, including farmers, for the residents of low-lying areas and a few others in added areas, it may be an indication of the worse that is to come. Residents in several localities from Ramanthapuram to Saravanampatti complained that choked drains, slushy roads and works that involved digging roads had affected their movement.

N. Saravanan, a resident of Ramalinga Jothi Nagar, Ramanathapuram, said that sewage mixed with rainwater had formed a cesspool near his house affecting him and 10 other residents in the locality.

Thadagam Road Shivaji Colony resident K.V. Thiagarajan says that the roads in the locality turned slushy after the Coimbatore Corporation dug earth to carry out pipeline laying work. The result of roads turning from bad to worse is that the residents are not even able to walk.

In Saravanamapatti GKS Nagar, the residents are unable to even step outside, complains resident R. Jayachandran. In the past few days alone, cars and two-wheelers got caught in the slush. On Sunday night, the residents had a tough time as they had to carry a patient to a car to be taken to hospital.

And, over the past week, milk and newspaper delivery boys have stopped stepping into the colony, he further says.

The wholesale vegetable traders in MGR Market too joined the residents in complaining about the impact of rain. In their petition to the Corporation, the traders said inundation and poor sanitation made it almost impossible to carry on their business.

The choked drain from localities west of the market has led to inundation in front of their shops. That stagnant water along with slush made it difficult for them to move in and out of the shops, what with the movement of lorries and small goods carriers.

The Corporation officials say they flushed out water from all the underpasses and a few localities where rainwater entered houses.

The district administration officials say the Sunday’s rain led to the collapse of a tile-roofed house in Annur, five in Perur Taluk and three each in Mettupalayam and Coimbatore North Taluks. But none was injured.

The rain also saw water level go up in reservoirs in the district.

Data from the Public Works Department shows water level in Sholayar stood at 159.80 ft. against the full reservoir level of 160 feet, Prambikulam 70.68 ft. out of 72 ft, Aliyar 113.90 ft. out of 120 ft. and Amaravathy 77.96 ft. out of 90 ft.

The rainfall received in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. - Mettupalayam 87.3 mm, Pollachi 58 mm, Coimbatore South 49 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam 123 mm, TNAU 505 mm, Coimbatore Airport 20 mm, Sulur 18 mm and Valparai Taluk 28 mm.